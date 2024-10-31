Martial arts coach Allan’s belting donation for Rosemere

Burnley martial arts coach Allan Clarkin BEM has donated £1,600 to Rosemere Cancer Foundation following his fight with prostate cancer.

Allan (72), who coaches the Black Knights’ mixed martial artists and kickboxers at Pentridge Mill, was diagnosed with the disease last October (2023). He has now rung the end of treatment bell at Rosemere Cancer Centre, where he underwent 20 consecutive days of radiotherapy as part of his treatment, which will continue with hormone therapy until June 2026.

Keen to give back, Allan, a 9th dan red belt in combat ju-jitsu, who was awarded his BEM (British Empire Medal) last year for services to martial arts in the community, had a special pink belt made.

Emblazoned with the words “prostate cancer”, Allan has been wearing the belt to encourage family, friends, Black Knights and other members of the combat community to help him fundraise for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Allan ringing the bell at Rosemere Cancer Centre following the end of his radiotherapy treatment

Allan said: “Thank you to everyone who helped me raise my donation, drove me to Preston for radiotherapy and never forgetting the very special people, who I call the LA Angels, the radiographers. The support really means a lot.

“I have coached all forms of grappling and striking martial arts for 43 years and thankfully, I have been able to keep my sessions going throughout my treatment, which has helped me enormously mentally. For this reason, I would advise anyone going through prostate cancer treatment to try and keep to their usual day to day routine if they are physically able.”

Former GB martial arts team member Allan was presented with his BEM by the former Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire Charles Kay-Shuttleworth. Following the ceremony, Allan and his wife of 52 years Jane, who he describes as his “rock of support”, were invited to Buckingham Palace to attend King Charles’ first garden party as the country’s monarch.

Allan, who with Jane shares two children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, added: “What an honour. We had a beautiful day in the palace gardens mixing with fellow award winners, stars, MPs and of course, royalty. We took a lot of photos. It was a day my wife and I will remember forever.”

Allan presents his donation alongside his near neighbour Natalie Thornton, who was his main driver when Allan was undergoing his daily radiotherapy treatment in Preston. Allan is also coach to Natalie’s 16-year-old son Ben, who has already achieved black belt world championship status

Yvonne Stott, events and community fundraiser for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “Thank you to Allan, those supporting him through his treatment journey and everyone who has helped him raise this fantastic donation. Allan has shown incredible fighting spirit, which I’m sure has come as no surprise to anyone who knows him.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk