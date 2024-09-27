Marsden crowned ‘Medium Business of the Year’ at the BIBAs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marsden Building Society has won the coveted ‘Medium Business of the Year’ award at the 2024 Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs).

The awards, run by North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, is Lancashire’s longest running, largest and most prestigious business awards ceremony. Over 1,000 guests, from businesses across Lancashire, gathered at the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool on Friday 20th September to celebrate this year’s worthy winners.

Marsden Building Society, which has its Principal Office in Nelson, was honoured with the highly competitive ‘Medium Business of the Year’ accolade, sponsored by MHA, recognising the Society as an exceptional Lancashire business that leaves a lasting impression on the communities it serves.

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at Marsden Building Society, commented: “It’s such an incredible honour to have won this award. It’s the hard work and dedication of all our teams who’ve made this possible and I’m truly proud of everything we’ve achieved over the last twelve months.

“Our people are the key to our success, and we work hard to create an environment where everyone feels valued, heard and motivated to contribute their best. So, to all our colleagues, congratulations! To the BIBA judges, thank you for this recognition.”

Danny Houghton, partner at MHA, said: “Once again, the medium business of the year has been one of the most diverse and hard-fought categories and we were delighted with the calibre of companies on show. Congratulations to the Marsden Building Society on their success!”

Marsden Building Society has branches in Nelson, Burnley, Barrowford, Colne, Clitheroe, Garstang, Lytham and Poulton. For more information about the Society and the services it offers, visit www.themarsden.co.uk.