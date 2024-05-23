Marsden Building Society supports Pendleside Hospice with relaunched affinity saver

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pendle savers can help raise funds for Pendleside Hospice without spending a penny, thanks to Marsden Building Society's newly relaunched Affinity Saver accounts.

With a variable interest rate, the Society’s new Online Affinity Saver and branch Affinity Saver enable account holders to choose one of four charities to support, including Pendleside Hospice.

The hospice provides compassionate care for people with life-limiting illness and their families living in Burnley and the Pendle area.

Each year, the Society will donate 0.50% of the total average balance of all Affinity Saver accounts to the chosen charity. This means that the more money saved in those accounts, the more money the Society will donate.

Marsden Building Society’s Principle Office in Nelson, Lancashire

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at Marsden Building Society, commented: “Following the successful launch of the Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation, we wanted to find more ways to make a positive and lasting impact on the communities we serve. Through the relaunch of our Affinity Saver, we’re pleased to offer local people an easy way to raise funds for causes close to their hearts. All the money donated comes directly from the Society, so members can grow their savings whilst helping us do something amazing for the local community.”

Helen McVey, Chief Executive at Pendleside Hospice, added: “This type of funding is a vital income source for us, as it not only enables the smooth running of the hospice, but funds a number of crucial initiatives for people living in our community. In addition to our inpatient unit, we also provide hospice at home care, health, wellbeing and rehabilitation programmes, family bereavement support and a ‘Meals on Wheels’ service that sees up to 100 meals cooked and delivered every day. We’re thrilled that the Marsden Building Society Affinity Saver has been relaunched and would like to extend our thanks to current and future account holders for their support.”

Savers also have the option to support Trinity Hospice in Blackpool, the North West Air Ambulance, or the Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation.