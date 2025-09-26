Marsden Building Society supports Clean Brierfield with £3,000 donation

The Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation has donated £3,000 to Nature Warriors’ Clean Brierfield initiative, which aims to tackle littering in the local area.

Founded in 2021, Nature Warriors was set up to encourage local people to get active and enjoy the great outdoors. With this funding, the organisation’s launched its latest local project, Clean Brierfield, which will see the recruitment of 100 Street Champions and monthly litter picking events until summer 2026.

The first community litter pick event launched last month, and the donated funds were used to purchase the litter picking equipment, including litter pickers, gloves, bags and hi-vis jackets for event leaders. Additionally, the grant has helped support project organisers with the recruitment of its Street Champions.

Litter picking events are held on the first Wednesday of each month. Anyone interested in learning more about volunteering for an event, or becoming a Street Champion, can visit naturewarriors.org.uk.

L-R: Rashid Hussain, Project Manager at Nature Warriors, and Jas Finlayson, Marketing Manager at Marsden Building Society

Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive at the Marsden Building Society, commented: “Cleaner streets are essential for a healthy local environment. By taking ownership of our neighbourhoods today, we can make a lasting and positive impact on our communities for generations to come. This initiative not only aims to safeguard the environment, but it also fosters a sense of community and helps to educate young people on the impact their actions have on the world around them. This is an incredibly worthwhile cause and we’re proud to support Nature Warriors on its mission for a cleaner Brierfield.”

Rashid Hussain, Project Manager at Nature Warriors, added: “We’re delighted to have the support of Marsden Building Society for our Clean Brierfield project. This funding has allowed us to equip volunteers with the tools they need and to begin building a network of Street Champions who take pride in caring for their local community. The enthusiasm from residents so far has been inspiring, and with ongoing support we’re confident that together we can create a cleaner, greener and more welcoming Brierfield for everyone.”

This donation is one of eleven grants Marsden Building Society has awarded this year, totalling just over £30,000. The funds are managed by the Community Foundation for Lancashire, which works closely with organisations to help ensure their charitable donations have the greatest impact where they’re most needed.

The Marsden Building Society Charitable Foundation aims to support projects in Lancashire focussed on three key themes, financial well-being, societal inclusion, and the environment. For more information about the Foundation, visit www.themarsden.co.uk.