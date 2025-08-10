'Madonna' chef is on the right track

Top honour for Burnley-born Brian.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Bunrley-born chef who once cooked for Madonna and Sir Rod Stewart has just been made a member of the prestigious Master Chefs of Great Britain organisation.

Brian Clark, 52, who has worked in some of the world’s top restaurants and hotels, is now the Director of Food and Beverages on the luxury Northern Belle train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am absolutely thrilled and incredibly proud at the news. This recognition is a huge honour, marking a significant milestone in my culinary journey.

Letting off steam ... the Northern Belle thunders over the Settle-Carlisle line

“It’s a testament to years of dedication, hard work, and a relentless passion for creating memorable moments for people. I’m truly grateful for the support I’ve received along the way.”

Brian, who now lives in Sowerby Bridge, joined the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle, which was once part of the iconic Orient Express set-up, earlier this year.

The train was already famous for its food, with a string of journalists drooling over the menu and Condé Nast Traveller magazine gushing: “It’s all about the food.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Brian has revolutionised the menu, bringing in exciting new dishes and also offering passenger a choice at each course.

Belle of a chef ... Brian Clark

And despite being a proud Lancastrian, he is preparing a slap-up Yorkshire Lunch for a special Northern Belle trip from Leeds, Wakefield and York on Friday.

He said: “It will be a right grand affair with Thixendale lamp rump, Whitby crab, Ilkley ham and a whole host of other Yorkshire delicacies. There are still a few tickets left if anybody wants to join us.”

A spokesman for the Northern Belle said: “We are delighted that Brian is now officially recognised as a Master Chef of Great Britain.

“He’s hot stuff in the kitchen and this is a great honour both for him and us.”

For more details of the Northern Belle, see www.northernbelle.co.uk