Lord Street Primary School raises over £2,000 in sponsored read event - young readers help turn the page on library improvements

Children enjoying reading their books

Pupils at Lord Street Primary School have shown that reading really is a superpower, after raising an incredible £2,000 during a week-long sponsored read in support of their class libraries.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised in partnership with Usborne Books, the initiative saw children from every year group immersing themselves in their favourite stories and being sponsored by family and friends for every minute they read. From picture books and graphic novels to chapter books and factual texts, the event sparked a buzz of excitement around reading throughout the school.

Class teacher, Miss Bird stated: "I was sceptical at first as this is the first sponsored read at Lord Street. The funds were coming in slow and at first glance it was £34.00! The staff team got behind the initiative and I couldn't believe how much we raised. Now our children can choose some amazing books that they will actually enjoy reading."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The generous total raised will now be used to purchase a wide range of Usborne books and learning resources, directly benefiting each class and boosting the commitment to reading for pleasure.

Children reading

Headteacher Hayley Walsh, shared her pride in the pupils’ efforts: “I’m so proud of our children and their enthusiasm for reading. The support from families and the wider community has been overwhelming. This fundraising success means we can stock our class libraries with engaging, high-quality books that will inspire and support our pupils for years to come.”

The event has not only helped to grow the school’s reading resources but also fostered a deeper love of reading among students. Teachers and staff are now working with Usborne to select new titles tailored to each class’s needs and interests.

The sponsored read is expected to have a lasting impact, both in terms of literacy development and creating a culture of reading that continues to thrive at Lord Street Primary School.