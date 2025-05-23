Local School Showcases Creative Talent at GCSE Art & Textiles Exhibition

By Sarah Wilkinson
Contributor
Published 23rd May 2025, 10:03 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 10:32 BST
Ribblesdale School recently hosted a highly successful GCSE Art & Textiles Exhibition, celebrating the exceptional creativity and hard work of its pupils. The event, held at their primary provision drew a large and enthusiastic crowd, including parents, carers, local artists, and members of the wider community.

The exhibition featured a diverse and impressive range of original artwork and textile pieces, each reflecting months of dedication, skill, and imaginative expression. From bold visual statements to intricate fabric designs, the pupils’ final projects captured the attention and admiration of all who attended.

"It was a truly heartwarming evening," said Lisa Middleton, Subject Lead at Ribblesdale School, "Seeing our young people take pride in their work and receive such genuine support from the community was incredibly rewarding."

The school also extended special thanks to the dedicated teaching staff for their ongoing guidance and encouragement, as well as to the pupils who greeted guests and contributed to the welcoming atmosphere.

One local artist in attendance shared their appreciation, stating, “Can I just say how impressed I was with this exhibition. So much to look at and the talent is amazing! Well done to all the young and upcoming artists!”

The exhibition stands as a testament to the importance of creative education and the bright future of art and textiles at Ribblesdale School.

Example of the creative artwork and textile pieces at the school's vibrant Art and Textiles Exhibition.

1. Contributed

Example of the creative artwork and textile pieces at the school's vibrant Art and Textiles Exhibition. Photo: Submitted

Example of the creative artwork and textile pieces at the school's vibrant Art and Textiles Exhibition.

2. Contributed

Example of the creative artwork and textile pieces at the school's vibrant Art and Textiles Exhibition. Photo: Submitted

Example of the creative artwork and textile pieces at the school's vibrant Art and Textiles Exhibition.

3. Contributed

Example of the creative artwork and textile pieces at the school's vibrant Art and Textiles Exhibition. Photo: Submitted

Example of the creative artwork and textile pieces at the school's vibrant Art and Textiles Exhibition.

4. Contributed

Example of the creative artwork and textile pieces at the school's vibrant Art and Textiles Exhibition. Photo: Submitted

