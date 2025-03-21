Local Resident Celebrates First Win in PAC Lottery, Supporting Vital Community Work

Positive Action in the Community (PAC) is thrilled to announce its first-ever lottery winner, Liz Anning of Pillow Partners Lancashire, Liz recently experienced the excitement of winning a cash prize in the newly launched PAC Lottery, a weekly initiative designed to support the charity’s crucial work in East Lancashire

"I cannot describe the feeling of opening my inbox and seeing the words 'You are a Winner'," Liz shared. "It wasn't about the amount but the feeling of a fun and exciting way to help a good cause. I also can't wait to see the winning pot grow, hearing about more people having the feeling of getting that email and winning bigger prizes. This will also only mean greater support for the amazing PAC."

Liz won £1.20 in the inaugural draw, a figure that is set to increase as more supporters join the PAC Lottery. For just £1 a week, or £5 a month, participants have the chance to win a £25,000 jackpot and a guaranteed weekly cash prize. Currently, 24% of the weekly ticket sales are paid out in prizes, meaning with 200 weekly plays, the prize pot would be £48.

Leroy Philbrook, Partnership and Community Engagement Manager at PAC, emphasised the impact of the lottery: "What I want people to take away is that they are not just playing a lottery; half of all the money is going straight to our charity and straight to helping local people in East Lancashire who are experiencing such difficult times in their lives that most people could not even imagine. They deserve our help, and you are giving that help by joining the PAC Lottery."

Positive Action in the Community, a registered charity, supports children, young people, and families impacted by youth homelessness, domestic abuse, and poor mental health. The PAC Lottery was launched in March as part of the charity’s 25th-anniversary celebrations in 2025, with a grand prize of £25,000. Notably, Safespace Pendle, PAC's pioneering youth homelessness project, is celebrating its 25th years of providing accommodation to young people in April.

"For less than the cost of one nice cup of coffee a month, you can make a real difference and have the chance to win big every week of year," Leroy added. " Join us in supporting our community and celebrating our 25th anniversary."

To join the PAC Lottery and support their vital work, visit https://bit.ly/PAC-Lottery .

About Positive Action in the Community (PAC):

Positive Action in the Community is a registered charity dedicated to supporting children, young people, and families in East Lancashire. Their work focuses on addressing youth homelessness, domestic abuse, and poor mental health, providing essential services and support to those in need.