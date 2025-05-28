A CLITHEROE opticians visited Moorlands School to talk to years three to six about the importance of regular eye tests and how they work.

The children enjoyed an interactive session from their local Specsavers team learning about the equipment opticians use, how different eye conditions can affect their vision, and how opticians do their jobs.

The visit comes as new research has revealed that childhood myopia – or short-sightedness – is on the rise, and currently affects 1 in 3 children globally.

Almost two-thirds of parents in the North West (65%) are worried about their children’s screen time, but most don’t recognise the early signs of vision problems

Lack of natural daylight and excessive screen use are key risk factors for developing myopia, with more time spent outdoors encouraged. With children in north west England spending an average of 44 hours a week indoors, and 36% of that time glued to screens, it’s key that they understand the importance of regular eye tests.

Sidrah Rashid, optometrist director at the Clitheroe store, says: ‘We know how important good eye health is, but not everyone knows how to spot the early signs of eye problems in children. Visiting them at school and delivering the presentation in a fun way while we keep them entertained can ensure they learn how to look after their vision and reduce any anxiety over a regular eye test.

‘It’s also great to be able to show the children what a job in the optical industry can look like. Taking them through our day-to-day tasks, how we administer eye tests, and what all our equipment is used for, was a new and interesting experience for them. We look forward to seeing them come in for their summer eye tests later this year.’

The children received optical goody bags including stationery, glasses cases and small toys to help them remember their visit.

Local opticians teach Clitheroe schoolchildren about the importance of good eye health

Molly Davies, teacher at Moorlands School, says: ‘Our pupils thoroughly enjoyed the eye health session delivered by the team from Specsavers, and the children’s attention was captured from start to finish. The interactive nature of the session kept them engaged, and they were particularly interested in the tools the team brought in to show them.

‘Making sure our pupils understand how important it is to get their eyes checked, and what to expect when they go to an appointment, is important to us as we know it can be more challenging to learn when you can’t see clearly. We’re grateful to Specsavers Clitheroe for coming in and delivering that message.’

To learn more about myopia and how to spot the signs, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/eye-health/myopia.

For more information or to book an eye or hearing test at Specsavers Clitheroe, visit: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/ clitheroe