Local Man Takes on Ultramarathon Challenge to Support Domestic Abuse Survivors
Gareth Metcalfe, an employee of Schofield and Associates in Burnley, is pushing his limits this October by tackling the Ultra Loop at Delamere Forest. This gruelling 8-hour event challenges Gareth to complete as many 7.7km loops as possible, aiming for an ultramarathon distance of over 35 miles. Gareth has nicknamed his challenge the Ultra Loop. He's taking on this incredible feat to raise awareness and funds for Be Free, a vital service provided by the charity Positive Action in the Community (PAC) that supports children, adults and families affected by domestic abuse in Pendle and Rossendale.
Be Free offers a lifeline to individuals and families escaping domestic abuse, providing confidential support, emergency accommodation, legal advice, and recovery programmes.
"I'm both excited and nervous about the Ultra Loop," says Gareth Metcalfe. "It's going to be a tough challenge, but knowing I'm running to support such an important cause will keep me going. Be Free provides essential services for people in our community who are facing incredibly difficult situations."
This initiative is part of Schofield and Associates' 12-month commitment to Positive Action in the Community as their CSR Partner of the Year.
Rachael Wallis, of Workwear Warehouse, who generously donated Be Free branded running shirts for Gareth, adds, “We’re proud to support Gareth’s efforts and the vital work of Be Free. Domestic abuse affects so many, and it’s crucial that survivors know there’s help available.”
Leroy Philbrook, Partnership and Community Engagement Manager for PAC, emphasises the impact of this support. "We are incredibly grateful to Gareth for his dedication and to Schofield and Associates and Scandi Workwear for their partnership. Fundraising efforts like this allow us to continue providing crucial services to those affected by domestic abuse in our community."
Gareth is planning to complete the Ultra Loop in just 8 hours on 20th October. He aims to raise £2,000 for Be Free. To support his challenge, please visit his JustGiving page at https://bit.ly/Ultra-Loop
If you or someone you know in Pendle and Rossendale is affected by domestic abuse, please reach out for support through the Be Free website at www.p-a-c.org.uk.