Local hero Ramune to run three marathons in six weeks for MND Charity

Ramune, the passionate and determined restaurant manager of The Coach and Horses in Bolton-by-Bowland, is taking on a monumental challenge by running three marathons in six weeks to raise critical funds for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) charity.

Ramune's journey into long-distance running began during the lockdown, a time when many turned to new hobbies and fitness routines. After completing a few half marathons, she braved her first full marathon in Manchester in 2023. Despite the physical toll, she found the experience immensely rewarding. However, it was witnessing Kevin Sinfield carrying Rob Burrow across the finish line at the Leeds Marathon in 2023 that deeply moved and inspired her. This emotional moment led her to sign up for the Leeds Marathon in 2024, where she experienced incredible support from the MND charity.

"I enjoyed the experience, but my body was screaming 'never again'," recalls Ramune. "But after seeing Kevin and Rob, I was inspired beyond words."

With her 40th birthday approaching next year, Ramune decided to take on an even more significant challenge: running three marathons in just six weeks. While the thought of this daunting feat is "terrifying," she remains motivated by the motto of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, "run with a mate for a mate."

Leeds Marathon 2024

"Friends and family mean everything to me," says Ramune. "I'll be carrying them with me as I run for those who can't and are fighting this cruel disease every day. You are my inspiration."

Many have asked if Ramune has a personal connection to MND, to which she answers, "No, and I hope it stays that way. That's why it's so important to support the MND charity, so no one has to face this fight alone and a cure can be found."

In support of Ramune’s incredible endeavour, a spokesperson from the MND charity said, "We are all so proud of Ramune here at the MND Association. It is tough enough taking on the challenge of running one marathon, let alone an incredible three in six weeks! We are not the biggest charity in the world, and every penny really does make a huge difference to us. It helps us to care for those living with MND and their families, as well as funding vital research to try to find a cure to this terrible disease. We will be cheering Ramune on all the way during her incredible challenge."

Ramune’s ambitious endeavour not only aims to raise substantial funds but also to inspire the local community and beyond to rally behind a cause that affects thousands. Her efforts could significantly contribute to the ongoing research and support services provided by the MND charity, bringing hope to those battling this devastating disease.

To support her efforts, Ramune has organized two exciting fundraising events:

1. Outrageous Bingo and Karaoke Extravaganza – November 23, 2024, at Read Cricket Club

An unforgettable evening of fun and entertainment. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.,setting the stage for an action-packed night that promises to be anything but ordinary!

The event kicks off with Bonkers Bingo, where traditional bingo takes a back seat to wild and wacky antics, hilarious prizes, and non-stop laughter. Whether you're a bingo veteran or a first-timer, this experience is sure to keep you on your toes.

As the night progresses, enjoy a live acoustic set that will add a touch of musical magic to the atmosphere. The entertainment doesn't stop there—karaoke will take centre stage, giving you the chance to belt out your favourite tunes and unleash your inner superstar.

But that's not all! Attendees will have the chance to win fabulous prizes throughout the night, participate in a thrilling raffle, and indulge in a tasty street food supper that’s sure to satisfy your cravings.

Whether you come for the bingo, the music, or just to have a blast with friends, this event is the perfect way to support a great cause while enjoying an evening full of surprises and fun.

Tickets are just £20 with all proceeds from the event will go directly to the MND charity, helping to fund crucial research and support for those affected by Motor Neurone Disease.

Grand Charity Auction Dinner – March 15, 2025, at Mytton Fold Hotel

Mark your calendars for an elegant and unforgettable evening at the Grand Charity Auction Dinner on March 15, 2025, hosted at the prestigious Mytton Fold Hotel. This exclusive event promises to be a night of sophistication, entertainment, and generosity, all in support of the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) charity.

The evening will begin with a warm welcome as guests arrive to enjoy a reception drink and canapés in the luxurious surroundings of Mytton Fold. The perfect setting for mingling and making new connections, the reception will set the tone for a night to remember.

Once seated, you’ll indulge in a three-course gourmet meal prepared by the hotel’s renowned chefs. Each course is crafted to delight your palate, featuring a selection of dishes that celebrate the finest local and seasonal ingredients.

The highlight of the night is the lively auction, where you’ll have the opportunity to bid on a range of exclusive items and experiences, from luxury holidays to unique memorabilia. This is your chance to take home something special while making a significant contribution to the fight against MND.

As the evening unfolds, be prepared for more excitement with a live band providing the perfect soundtrack to your night. After the auction, the entertainment continues with a DJ spinning tunes that will keep the dance floor buzzing, and a charismatic host who will guide you through the festivities.

Throughout the night, guests can participate in a raffle featuring fabulous prizes and engage in other fun fundraising activities designed to keep the energy high and the spirits soaring.

Every moment of this event is designed to inspire and entertain while raising crucial funds for the MND charity. By attending, you’re not just enjoying a remarkable night out—you’re making a real difference in the lives of those affected by Motor Neurone Disease.

Ticket Information: Tables for this exclusive event are limited, so be sure to secure your place early. For table reservations of 8, 10 or 12 guests, and more information, please contact [email protected].

To support Ramune’s inspiring mission, participate in these extraordinary events, or simply donate to the cause, please contact [email protected]. Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference in the lives of those affected by MND.

Donations can also be made to her just giving page: MOTOR NEURONE DISEASE ASSOCIATION | MND Association: Run For MND (enthuse.com)

About MND CharityThe MND charity is at the forefront of the fight against Motor Neurone Disease, offering comprehensive support services, funding groundbreaking research, and advocating for those affected. With no cure currently available, the charity’s work is more critical than ever, and the support from individuals like Ramune plays a pivotal role in driving their mission forward.

Contact:Cath SpendloveFund raising managerEmail: [email protected]