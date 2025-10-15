Local good causes invited to BPRCVS’ Helping Hands Lottery launch event

Good causes of all shapes and sizes are being encouraged to attend the virtual launch event of Helping Hands Lottery on 4th November at 11:30 a.m. for their chance to get a slice of the ticket proceeds.

A generous 60% of the ticket proceeds from Helping Hands Lotterywill go to charities, voluntary organisations and other not-for-profit groups, with the remainder being put towards prizes, operating costs and VAT. If you are involved with a good cause that would like to find out more about risk and investment free unrestricted fundraising with Helping Hands Lottery,you can register for the virtual Good Cause Launch Event here: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/bprcvs/t-ldkaavy

BPRCVS Chief Officer, Christine Blythe,said: "The money raised by Helping Hands Lotteryis going to make a lot of difference to grassroots good causes. We'd encourage all charities and community groups to come to the Good Cause Launch Event and start fundraising with our lottery. It’s easy and completely free!”

Following the event, tickets for Helping Hands Lotterywill go on sale via the dedicated website, www.helpinghandslottery.co.uk on 18th November (website goes live on this date too) for our first draw on 6th December.

Leading lottery management company, Gatherwell, has been appointed by Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale CVS tooperate the lottery, having successfully launched similar lotteries throughout the UK. Nigel Atkinson, Gatherwell's General Manager, said: "We are delighted that Gatherwell has been awarded the opportunity to deliver Helping Hands Lottery. We're looking forward to working with BPRCVSto raise funds for many amazing good causes in Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale”.

