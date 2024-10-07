Local dance school heads to Birmingham for Super Weekender dance event!

By Lucy Fallows
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 09:36 BST
Local dance school, Next Level Dance have qualified to compete at the Super Weekender dance event at the NEC in Birmingham.

After a succesful local competiton Next Level Dance have qualified to compete in street dance at the Soar dance championships at the NEC in Birmingham. The event which takes place on the 1st and 2nd of November consists of a competition, mainstage performances and workshops. It brings together the best dancers and industry profesionals from all over the UK!

We are taking 34 dancers which range from ages 8-18. We have 4 amazing street dance teams competing, these are: D-vious, D-struct, D-fyance and D-feet. Our dancers will also be competing in Megacrew which consists of 28 dancers as well as solo's and duo's. As an extra bonus we have also secured a mainstage showcase performance at the event too which consists of all 34 dancers!

It will be an amazing experience for our dancers and we are so excited to be giving them this opportunity.

Next Level Dance studio's is based in Burnley Town Centre and offers a wide range of dance classes for all ages and abilities.

www.nextleveldance.co.uk

