Local community embraces festive cheer at Whalley Manor, Whalley

By Lily Marks
Contributor
Published 10th Dec 2024, 11:52 BST
Updated 10th Dec 2024, 13:40 BST
L&Q once again held a special Christmas event at Whalley Manor this December, welcoming new residents, potential buyers and the wider community to the award-winning development for an evening filled with festive cheer.

Local volunteers from Whalley in Bloom hosted a wreath-making workshop for guests, while the Mellor Brook Community Ukelele Group performed festive favourites alongside pop classics within one of the show homes.

Most Popular

Exceptional catering was provided by local favourite Breda Murphy, alongside hand-selected wines by Whalley Wine Shop, located just a short walk from the new development.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The high winds and torrential rain didn't put off guests, who travelled from surrounding villages to attend the now-annual event.

Guests from local villages braved the bad weather to attend.placeholder image
Guests from local villages braved the bad weather to attend.

Look out for more events being held througout 2025 at the development, located within the picturesque village of Whalley, in the foothills of the Ribble Valley. A range of three-, four- and five- bedroom homes are currently available to buy at the development.

Related topics:Breda MurphyRibble Valley
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice