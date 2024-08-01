Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local children's charity Adoption Matters to host a Lancashire Lunch at Browsholme Hall in Lancashire, with special guest speaker, Sir John Timpson CBE

The event is an afternoon to raise awareness of adoption and fostering whilst raising vital funds for charity and enjoying a sumptuous three-course lunch. Browsholme Hall in Clitheroe is nestled in the beautiful Forest of Bowland, surrounded by picturesque gardens, and is Lancashire’s oldest ancestral home and the home of one of Adoption Matters charity patrons Amanda Parker, Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire.

After a welcome address from patron Amanda Parker, guests will enjoy a Cava and canapé reception, followed by an exquisite three-course menu sourced from local Lancashire caterers, the striped kitchen. With their ‘field to fork’ ethos, the provenance of their menu items is of the highest importance, utilising the finest produce from across the Ribble Valley.

After lunch, special guest and speaker, Timpson Group founder, adopter and foster parent, Sir John Timpson, CBE, will talk about his career and his unique insight into adoption and fostering.

Sir John Timpson, CBE Guest Speaker

Timpson now has over 2,000 branches nationwide with a turnover of £260m and profits of over £20m. It remains a private business wholly owned by Sir John Timpson and his family, very recently James Timpson left the CEO helm to become the new Minister of State for Prisons, Parole and Probation. John and his late wife Alex, had three children, adopted two sons and were foster carers to 90 children over 31 years. John launched the Alex Timpson Trust in October 2017 in tribute to his wife’s dedication to championing the rights of looked after children and those in the care system.

The event will end with a tour of Browsholme Hall and Gardens for those who wish to partake.

The event is just £49 per person with a 10% discount offered to bookings of tables of 8 to 12 people.

To book your tickets, visit: www.adoptionmatters.org/lancashirelunch

All funds raised will help support many more adoptive and foster families and their children.