Linkbridge Centre offers training opportunities for Burnley residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the UK’s leading training providers is ramping up its provision in Burnley to help upskill local residents and enhance their chances of future employment.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Realise has been delivering a range of adult skills courses at the Linkbridge Community Support Centre in Swinless Street since February 2024.

More than 350 local residents have already completed qualifications at Linkbridge, with the popularity prompting Realise to officially hire one large room at the Centre for the rest of 2025, along with utilising other space in the facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All courses offered are fully funded and therefore free to all Burnley residents aged 19 and over.

Mike Unsworth

Amongst the courses which have been delivered are Level 2 Support in Work in Colleges, Level 2 Door Supervisor and Level 2 Certificate in Special Educational Needs & Disabilities.

Burnley was ranked as the 11th most deprived area out of 317 districts and unitary authorities in England in the 2019 Index of Multiple Deprivation.

Mike Unsworth, Operations Manager at Realise, said: “We are delighted to be making such a positive impact at the Linkbridge Community Centre and equipping local residents with the skills to either enter the job market or improve their employment credentials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our aim is to make a substantial difference in the areas where we carry out adult skills training and, over the last 13 months, that has certainly been the case in Burnley with a number of people entering work having successfully completed their qualifications.

“We are seeing people from a variety of backgrounds and all stages of life coming to take the courses so it’s a chance for everyone to make a difference to their future.

“To now be in a position where we can offer a permanent training facility for the people of Burnley is extremely pleasing and we look forward to continuing to provide new opportunities for local residents over the coming months.”

Simon Gill, Centre Manager of Linkbridge Community Support Centre, said: “The Realise offering has been fantastic and certainly added a new dimension to what we can offer as a centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The staff are friendly and knowledgeable and it’s brilliant to have people visiting the centre every day who are changing their lives by securing new qualifications.”

For more information, visit the website.