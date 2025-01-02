Langho school launches 'Gardeners and Seeds’ mentoring scheme

By Dany Roson
Contributor
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 10:15 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 10:28 GMT
Gardeners and Seeds at St Mary's RC Primary School in LanghoGardeners and Seeds at St Mary's RC Primary School in Langho
Gardeners and Seeds at St Mary's RC Primary School in Langho
St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School in Langho are giving responsibility to their Year 6s to help their younger pupils.

They have a ‘Gardeners and Seeds’ mentoring scheme where the ‘Gardeners’, the Year 6s, nurture the younger pupils, the ‘Seeds’, in school life.

Headteacher Caroline Boden said: “It’s always lovely to see our Year 6s interact with our Reception pupils.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The ‘Gardeners’ listen to the younger pupils reading, they take part in activities with them, they take them to their assembly and just generally are there for them if they need anything.

"It gives our Year 6s responsibility and confidence while it helps our Reception pupils settle in easily and also have someone to go to help them in school life."

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice