Langho school launches 'Gardeners and Seeds’ mentoring scheme

Gardeners and Seeds at St Mary's RC Primary School in Langho

St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School in Langho are giving responsibility to their Year 6s to help their younger pupils.

They have a ‘Gardeners and Seeds’ mentoring scheme where the ‘Gardeners’, the Year 6s, nurture the younger pupils, the ‘Seeds’, in school life.

Headteacher Caroline Boden said: “It’s always lovely to see our Year 6s interact with our Reception pupils.

"The ‘Gardeners’ listen to the younger pupils reading, they take part in activities with them, they take them to their assembly and just generally are there for them if they need anything.

"It gives our Year 6s responsibility and confidence while it helps our Reception pupils settle in easily and also have someone to go to help them in school life."