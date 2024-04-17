Lancashire Women oens new Burnley centre: empowering communities one step at a time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Women has been tirelessly working to provide vital support services, resources, and advocacy for women facing a myriad of challenges, including mental health support, employment guidance, money advice and more.

"We're back in Burnley! We never actually left..." said Amanda Greenwood, CEO of Lancashire Women. "But our new centre gives us the opportunity to ensure we can be there for women and girls whether they need support with their mental health, debt or money advice issues, confidence, learning and training for employment or just to bob in for a coffee. Times are still hard for so many, but Lancashire Women can help - so please do come in and say hello."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new centre will offer a wide range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of women in Burnley and beyond. From counselling and therapy sessions to employment support, financial advice, and educational workshops, Lancashire Women aims to address the root causes of inequality and empower women to overcome barriers to success.

Lancashire Women's New Centre Located at 11 Hammerton Street

But Lancashire Women's work goes beyond individual empowerment; it's about building stronger, more resilient communities. By providing women with the tools and resources they need to succeed, Lancashire Women is helping to create a more inclusive and equitable society for all.