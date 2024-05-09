Lancashire opticians recognised for its sustainability efforts
and live on Freeview channel 276
The business was given the sustainability endorsement following a thorough auditing process with not-for-profit organisation Net Zero Eyecare.
A number of innovative recycling schemes have been introduced at the practice, helping local residents to reduce waste and recycle items that cannot be disposed of in recycling bins at home.
In partnership with Recycline, old glasses and cases can be given a new lease of life if people drop them off at one of the Bayfields practices, which will see the plastic and metal materials separated and made into a variety of new products, including sustainable eyewear.
Contact lens wearers can also recycle their lenses and packaging through the Terracycle boxes placed conveniently at each branch, which is then moulded into a new recycled product.
The news comes as Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists demonstrates its commitment to sustainability with a pledge to make all its 51 practices throughout the UK net zero by the end of 2026.
Megan Harper, Sustainability Manager at Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists, comments: “As a business we’re passionate about sustainability and believe that small steps lead to significant change. It’s fantastic to achieve recognition that we’re making a positive impact on the environment within the local community and we’re looking forward to continuing to introduce new and innovative ways to reduce our carbon footprint as a business.
“We’d urge anyone with an old pair of glasses to bring them into our practice and pop them in our recycling box to avoid them going into landfill and helping us contribute to a more sustainable future.”
For more information on Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists Clitheroevisit www.bayfieldsopticians.com or call 01200 423 975 to speak to a member of the team.