Lancashire High Sherriff opens £343,000 community gym

High Sherriff of Lancashire Helen Bingley OBE helped to officially open a new £343,000 community gym in Colne – thanks to a little help from Great Places.

Elisha House, on Burnley Road in Colne , helps people with a history of substance misuse and features supported accommodation, a community café and now a community gym to help people navigate their recovery journey.The money has come from £320,000 pledged to it via Sport England and the National Lottery with Great Places Housing Group helping the charity access various funding streams, with the rest being gathered from a crowdfunder.

Great Places has also funded two people who stayed at Elisha House to become CrossFit Instructors at the new gym.Carl Molyneux, Project Manager, said: “The aim of the hub is to take some the of strain off society by providing help with mental and physical health and employability whilst decreasing the risk of repeat criminal activity and addiction.“We provide a supportive and non-judgemental community of peers that have the skills and lived experience needed to navigate their issues.“The hub will offer voluntary and educational opportunities for everyone who wants or needs to access it without prejudice and in a way that is accessible for all.“The community gym will be open to the local community and aims to bring people together while giving people the skills to address their health concerns and goals.”