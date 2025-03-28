Lancashire cheesemaker celebrates fifth anniversary of partnership with Aldi

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local fourth-generation family-owned cheesemaker is celebrating five years of working with Aldi. Based in rural Lancashire, Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses has been supplying Britain’s fourth largest supermarket with a selection of premium British farmhouse cheeses since 2020.

Over the past five years, Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses has expanded the range of products it supplies to Aldi, initially they launched a selection of Christmas cheeses and shoppers enjoyed them so much, Aldi decided to introduce all-year-round listings to their range. There are three British speciality cheeses now sold in stores throughout the year, including the Stratford Blue, Burland Bloom Brie and the award-winning Beacon Blue Goats.

The Specially Selected Beacon Blue Goats Cheese is silky smooth, creamy and fresh on the tongue, yet has a peppery tang leaving you wanting more which is why it was awarded 1 star by Great Taste Awards in 2024.

The partnership has enabled Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses to introduce its speciality farmhouse cheeses to significantly larger audiences.

Butlers Farmhouse Cheese

Matthew Hall, fourth generation owner of Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with Aldi and to be entering our fifth year with the supermarket is fantastic.

“With Aldi, we’re looking forward to exploring the opportunities for speciality cheeses and bringing even more great British cheesemaking to shoppers.

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, commented: “Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses is a much-loved supplier at Aldi and we’re looking forward to another year of working alongside them.

“Whether it’s a delicious brie as the perfect summer appetiser or a selection of cheeses to enjoy over the festive season, the products are always hugely popular amongst our customers throughout the year.

Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses

“At Aldi, we constantly champion British suppliers and Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses are a brilliant example of this. This is just one of many long-term British supplier partnerships that we value so greatly as a business.”