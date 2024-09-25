Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kellogg's is offering schools across the North West the opportunity to apply for a £1000 grant.

Applications for Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Grants are now open and schools across The North West can apply to receive £1000.

The schools that receive the grant can invest it in any aspect of their breakfast clubs, from equipment to food and learning materials.

Student absenteeism is becoming a major issue across schools in the UK, with 73 per cent of teachers in The North West seeing an increase in absenteeism over the past year.1

Children at Breakfast Club

As well as impacting children’s learning, 66 per cent of teachers said that student absenteeism influences social skills, and 62 per cent believe it effects wellbeing.

Breakfast Clubs have been shown to address this widespread issue, with 40 per cent of teachers believing that offering a breakfast club in school can reduce school absenteeism.

Furthermore, 58 per cent of teachers agreed with the fact that struggling parents are more likely to get their children to school if a breakfast is provided.

Kellogg’s Breakfast Clubs offer children a space to enjoy a provided breakfast, ensuring they’re starting their day in a safe and healthy environment. The clubs also offer relief for parents struggling to feed their children breakfast.

Through applying for a Breakfast Club Grant, schools can continue to provide this safe space for children and give them a reason to attend school.

Chris Silcock, Chris Silcock, Managing Director of Kellanova UK & Ireland, said “We are so proud to say that for the past 26 years we have helped support thousands of Breakfast Clubs across the UK.

“The grants that we offer are a great opportunity to help Breakfast Clubs with the amazing work they do. With the current number of absent children in schools rising since Covid-19, Breakfast Clubs are so important to help get children back to school.”

Kellogg’s have been committed to supporting Breakfast Clubs for the past 26 years. In that time, the company has donated over £5.75 million to schools across the UK, in its efforts to give children a reason to come to school and to help reduce absenteeism.