Keld shortlisted for Lancashire Property Awards

Northstone’s Keld development in Barrowford, has been shortlisted for ‘Residential development of the year’ in the inaugural Lancashire Property Awards 2024.

The homebuilder has been whittled down to the final seven and now eagerly await the outcome at an exclusive awards dinner at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on the 14th November.

The new awards have been established to shine a light on Lancashire’s best developers, homebuilders and their public sector partners, with the residential development of the year category in particular looking to recognise attractive, innovative or novel design features, exemplary build quality and strong environmental credentials – all of which being something Northstone has become synonymous for since launching in 2018.

Commenting on the award shortlist, Anita Jolley, Sales and Marketing Director at Northstone said: “Keld puts the new in new build and is a Northstone scheme we are fiercely proud of. It pushes the boundaries for communities that are sustainable, design-led and responsive to local housing needs.

Keld by Northstone at Barrowford

“At Northstone we are incredibly committed to setting a new standard in every possible way – from the quality and leading innovations in our homes, to the customer buying experience with our sales team. For these efforts to be recognised and considered for this industry accolade is a huge coup and we look forward to joining our peers on the night. Regardless of the outcome, we cannot wait to celebrate the scheme’s success at what is certain to be a fantastic night”

All of Northstone’s homes feature a whole host of leading features as standard including Wondrwall – an AI energy efficient lighting, heating and security system and Showersave, a waste water heat recovery system which reduces energy costs and CO2 emissions. The next phase of new homes at Keld are also equipped with an advanced specification as standard which includes even more insulation, solar panels, triple glazed windows and car chargers.

Situated on Trough Laithe Road, Keld comprises two-, three- and four-bedroom homes priced from £320,000 for a 3-bed detached home. Complete with pedestrian-led streets for safer communities, flexible ground floor layouts and large gardens, each of the 239 properties have been intuitively planned.

Subject to build stage, purchasers can choose the exact specification of the ground floor layout to suit their individual needs and what’s more shared ownership is now available at this sought after development. Not restricted to just first-time buyers, shared ownership now makes home ownership more affordable and accessible for all with prices starting at £160,000 on a 50% shared ownership basis for a three-bedroom detached home with 4 bedroom starting at £178,000 for a 50% share.

To learn more about Northstone and its developments visit northstone.co.uk.