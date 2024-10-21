Julie Hesmondhalgh awarded Honorary Fellowship at Accrington Town Hall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students from Nelson and Colne College Group University Centre were joined by an award-winning actor as they celebrated their graduation ceremony.

More than 150 students gathered at Accrington Town Hall to mark their academic achievements at the college’s 2024 graduation ceremony. This year’s event was particularly special as local actor and proud advocate for Accrington, Julie Hesmondhalgh, received an Honorary Fellowship in recognition of her contributions to the arts and her passionate support for the area.

Julie, who herself studied at Accrington and Rossendale College, and who is best known for her award-winning roles in television and theatre, has long championed the town’s rich cultural heritage and the importance of local higher education.

In accepting the honorary fellowship, she addressed the graduating class, reflecting on her pride in her Accrington roots and the value of higher education in the heart of the community.

Julie Hesmondhalgh with NCCG Principal Lisa O'Loughlin

Speaking during the ceremony, Julie said:” It is an absolute pleasure and a total honour to receive this fellowship today, and in the town I’m so proud to be from. Accrington and Rossendale College changed my life and started me on a career path I never thought would be possible for someone like me.

“The college is such a vital part of this community, offering incredible opportunities for local people to follow their dreams, achieve qualifications, and make a real difference. I couldn’t be prouder to see the success of so many students today, and I hope they continue to chase their ambitions, knowing that Accrington is behind them every step of the way.”

This year’s graduating class showcased the diversity and breadth of the college’s higher education offerings, with students earning degrees in a wide range of fields including business, computing, education, construction, healthcare, engineering and sport. The opportunity to study locally at Accrington & Rossendale, or Nelson and Colne College enabled students to pursue their academic goals without leaving the area, enriching both their lives and the local community.

Lisa O'Loughlin, Principal and CEO of Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG), which oversees Accrington & Rossendale College, said: “We are immensely proud of every student graduating today. Their hard work, determination, and achievements will have a lasting impact not only on their futures but on the future of our local community. The college remains committed to providing accessible, high-quality education that transforms lives, and today’s ceremony is a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished when local talent is supported and nurtured right here at home.”

The ceremony was overseen by Charlotte Scheffmann, Dean of University Studies, who was joined by senior faculty and special guests to celebrate the remarkable achievements of this year’s graduates. The event was a testament to Nelson and Colne College Group’s enduring role in shaping East Lancashire by equipping local students with the skills and qualifications to thrive in the modern workforce.

NCCG University Centre’s continued dedication to its students and the wider region was evident in its growing range of HE courses, which provide invaluable pathways to success for individuals of all backgrounds. More information about the college’s higher education offerings can be found at https://universitycentre.nelsongroup.ac.uk/