Jonathan Hinder MP column – Removing the barriers to opportunity

This week I am focusing my column on education – an issue that is hugely important to families across Pendle and Clitheroe. Since being elected last July, I’ve heard from so many parents and teachers about the challenges they face in education - particularly around special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision - and I want to share how I and the government are taking action to improve lives and opportunities for children across our area.

Last week, I met with Lancashire County Council’s Director of Education, Skills and Culture, Paul Turner, to discuss the ongoing SEND issues that affects so many families in Pendle and Clitheroe. I arranged this meeting after hearing from many constituents raising concerns about delays, miscommunication, and inadequate support for children with additional needs in mainstream schools.

The meeting was constructive, and I made it clear that change is urgently needed. I will continue to work with Lancashire County Council to ensure that the £1 billion investment the government has committed to improving SEND provision makes a real difference here in our area. This is not just about greater funding, but ensuring that more mainstream schools can adapt to include children with SEND, rather than parents having to seek special schooling elsewhere.

In addition to improving SEND support locally, the government’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill is currently progressing through Parliament and will provide free breakfast clubs to every primary school child. Starting in April, selected schools can pilot this scheme, offering children a proper meal to start the day while giving parents more flexibility with childcare. Schools in Pendle and Clitheroe have an opportunity to be part of this early rollout, and I have encouraged them to apply. Pendle has the highest rate of child poverty in the country, so this measure is a vital step in levelling the playing field for all children, ensuring they arrive at school ready to learn and thrive.

Jonathan Hinder MP meeting with Paul Turner, Director of Education at LCC.

I will also be working to ensure that the government’s curriculum review helps equip children with the skills they need to thrive in life. During a recent school visit, I had the chance to review some of the Year 6 SATs papers, and it reinforced just how vital a strong, practical education is in preparing our young people for the future.

Education is key to breaking down the barriers to opportunity, and I’m pushing for better outcomes for every child in Pendle and Clitheroe. From improving SEND provision to supporting great programmes like free breakfast clubs.

My upcoming surgeries for Pendle and Clitheroe residents:

Barrowford – Friday 17th Jan, 4-5.30pm (fully booked)

Earby – Friday 24th Jan, 4-5.30pm

Whalley – Friday 7th Feb, 4.30-6.00pm

Email me at [email protected] to book a slot, or raise any issues you may be facing, and I will do my best to assist.