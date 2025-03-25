Jonathan Hinder MP Column: Our rail services are failing Pendle and Clitheroe and I won’t stop fighting for change

One of the most consistent frustrations I hear from constituents is about our trains. Slow, unreliable, and poorly connected services are letting people down across Pendle and Clitheroe. If you’re trying to get to work, college, or enjoy an evening out, the chances are you’ve had a journey ruined by delays or cancellations. It shouldn’t be this way.

Since being elected, I’ve been banging the drum for better rail. I’ve met Northern Rail on multiple occasions to hold them to account, met with the Rail Minister twice, raised it with the Transport Secretary, and made it a key issue in Parliament – including in my first speech.

Last week, I took the fight back to Westminster again, speaking in a well-attended debate on regional rail infrastructure. I didn’t mince my words. I laid out exactly how bad things are.

The Colne to Preston line takes 75 minutes to cover just 25 miles. The Clitheroe to Manchester service takes 80 minutes to go 30 miles. Both run just one train per hour. Cancel one, and that’s your day wrecked. They wouldn’t accept that in London – so why should we?

Jonathan Hinder MP speaking in a recent debate on rail service in the North West

This is regional inequality in action. Poor transport is, of course, inconvenient to people’s day to day lives, but it ultimately limits opportunity. It locks people out of jobs, education, and access to vital services. It holds our towns back. We can’t talk seriously about reducing regional inequality if we don’t even have functioning local rail.

Would improving this take more trains and more staff? Yes. Would it require investment and proper coordination? Of course. But with political will, it’s absolutely achievable – and it’s long overdue.

We need more frequent services, faster journey times, and properly joined-up connections. Anything less is short-changing us in the North.

I support the Labour government in bringing our railways into public hands – and said so proudly in my maiden speech. But let’s be clear: public ownership on its own won’t solve this. I am urging the government to be as ambitious as I am for areas like ours, so that the passenger experience really changes.

This is about fairness. It’s about giving people in Pendle and Clitheroe proper public transport. And I’ll keep fighting until we get it.

Upcoming surgery

My next surgery will take place in Nelson on Friday 4th April from 3:00-4:30pm. Please email me on [email protected] to book a slot.