Jonathan Hinder MP Column - Fixing Our Broken NHS

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Monday 6th January, the Prime Minister announced the government’s Plan for Change in the NHS, to reduce the huge waiting lists we have inherited, and create additional GP appointments. The state of our local NHS came up time and again on the doorsteps during the campaign in Pendle & Clitheroe, and so this Labour government is acting as quickly as possible to rebuild it.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the Plan for Change, the NHS will make three key changes: shifting the emphasis from sickness to prevention, hospital to community, and where possible, analogue to digital – it’s time to finally say goodbye to the fax machines! The NHS App will allow easier access to GPs and hospitals for non-urgent or elective treatment, and the ability to book and manage appointments, tests and checks at more convenient locations such as community diagnostic centres. The app will also be able to provide an expected timescale for elective appointments.

While this is a welcome step forward into the digital age, I have already helped several constituents who have struggled to access appointments online, or do not own a smartphone, and I will personally ensure that no one is left behind as we move to make our NHS more efficient and easier to use for patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the reforms, community diagnostic centres will be open for up to 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, and there will be an increase in the availability of testing, scans and x-ray services, which means more appointment times will be freed up at GP surgeries and hospitals.

Jonathan on a visit to Whalley Surgery for a recent Macmillan event

I am very aware of the issues residents are having at local hospitals, particularly with waiting lists for operations and A&E waiting times. As it is the largest major acute hospital that serves our constituency, I will be visiting Royal Blackburn Hospital in the coming weeks to discuss these issues with senior management and frontline staff. I will be working alongside them and the Health Secretary, to ensure all local residents receive the best possible care.

Finally, after the recent bad weather spell we have seen, I would like to offer a special thanks to local residents, and especially the Community 4x4 Response team, who have offered their time and the use of their vehicles in the snow and ice to ensure the safe transportation of NHS staff to local hospitals. It has been a real community effort, and it has been amazing to see residents working together to ensure our key workers can continue to do their vital work – thank you all!