It’s Their Time! Burnley College Students Celebrate Their Amazing Success

Burnley College students are today celebrating two years of hard work and dedication as they collect their much-anticipated A Level, Vocational and T Level results.

Every result tells a story of passion and determination. Students have secured places at the University of Oxford, Edinburgh, Durham and many other prestigious universities, as well as embarking on promising careers, pursuing personal passions and taking their skills into the wider world.

Interim Principal, Kate Wallace shared her delight, saying:

Students collect their results at Burnley College

“Today is about so much more than fabulous results – it’s about their growth, their stories and their futures.

“It’s a celebration of the journeys our students have undertaken to get here.

“It’s a credit to their commitment, drive and resilience to achieve their ambitions.

“I could not be more proud. Their results are a credit to themselves and to our dedicated staff who have guided, supported and inspired them.

The class of 2025 celebrate their fantastic results

“Together, they’ve not only achieved remarkable results but have grown in confidence, developed innovative thinking, ignited their curiosity, explored their creativity as well as making lifelong friends.”

Eli Jarosz, 18, from Rossendale, a former student at Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar studied A Levels in Geography, Environmental Science and German.

He’s now secured a place at the University of Oxford to read Geography. He says one of his most lasting memories of his time at Burnley College will be the enrichment sessions he took part in:

“I really enjoyed the Geography field trip we took to Keswick in my first year.

“Being able to do field work, learn skills and experience physically, human geography really brought the subject to life.”

His parents are so proud. His mum Dionne found it so emotional:

“I’ve not stopped crying – it’s incredible. He’s worked so hard, he truly deserves it.

“He used to draw maps and has always been fascinated in geography. We knew early on he was destined for success.

“We wish him all the happiness he deserves in the future.”

Eleanor Bottomley, 18, from Burnley, a former student at Shuttleworth College secured her T Level in Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction – putting her one step closer to fulfilling her dream to become an architect:

“I’m now heading to the University of Salford to read Architecture.

“One of my lasting memories of Burnley College is the great friends I’ve made during my time here.”

Abigail Geary, is also heading to the University of Oxford where she will be reading Biology. She says her tutor Tytus was one of the driving forces behind applying to the prestigious Queen’s College:

“Tytus taught me Biology and really pushed for me to apply to Oxford – supporting me with the interviews and more.

“One of the things I’ll also remember from my time at Burnley College is becoming a Student Governor, representing my peers.”

Abigail Geary’s parents Zoe and Paul said:

“She’s worked really hard and dedicated herself to her studies. She’s always loved learning – soaking in as much as she can in life.

“She’s really ambitious and pushes herself. I couldn’t be more proud.

“It was when we travelled down to the Queen’s College in Oxford and she met the students she realised it wasn’t out of reach for her.

“The support she’s had from Burnley College has been exceptional.”

Zofia Draszkowska, 18, from Burnley, a former student at Blessed Trinity RC College studied Level 3 Vocational Esports.

She’s planning to use her qualification in this cutting-edge subject to travel the world:

“I’m heading to the University of Nottingham to read International Management – because my course really opened me up to the world of business and marketing.

“I think the two best parts of my time at Burnley College were our enrichment trips to Malaga and Gibraltar, but also the number of friends I’ve made and just how welcoming everyone was.”

