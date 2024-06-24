Italian pianist to hit the right note at Burnley recital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bergamo born pianist Ida Pelliccioli is set to give a recital at St Peter's Church in Burnley on July 6th as part of the Saturday morning series.

Her programme will include works by Scarlatti, Mozart and Schubert, as well as Spanish composer Manuel Blasco de Nebra.

Ida studied at the Nice Conservatoire and at the Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris and won a raft of scholarships. She also also participated in number of master-classes, with musical greats such as Jean-Claude Pennetier and Gerard Wyss.

Artistic guidance was given by Norma Fisher who teaches at the Royal College of Music in London, Stephen Gutman, and also from Cuban concert pianist Jorge Luis Prats.

Ida chose to avoid the international competition circuit and, before becoming a full-time pianist, received a double master diploma at the Sorbonne University in Italian Literature and Ancient Greek History, specialising in the practice of music during the Hellenistic period.

Ida has been performing throughout Europe, Canada and South Africa this year, and as well as Burnley, she will stop off in Sweden, Lithuania, Austria and Australia. When not performing, Ida teaches students. Her recital at St Peter's will begin at 11 a.m. and admission is priced at £7 which includes refreshments served from 10-30 a.m. and parking in the Rawcliffe Street car park until 1 p.m.

Under 18s and students are free.