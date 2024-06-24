Italian pianist to hit the right note at Burnley recital
Her programme will include works by Scarlatti, Mozart and Schubert, as well as Spanish composer Manuel Blasco de Nebra.
Ida studied at the Nice Conservatoire and at the Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris and won a raft of scholarships. She also also participated in number of master-classes, with musical greats such as Jean-Claude Pennetier and Gerard Wyss.
Artistic guidance was given by Norma Fisher who teaches at the Royal College of Music in London, Stephen Gutman, and also from Cuban concert pianist Jorge Luis Prats.
Ida chose to avoid the international competition circuit and, before becoming a full-time pianist, received a double master diploma at the Sorbonne University in Italian Literature and Ancient Greek History, specialising in the practice of music during the Hellenistic period.
