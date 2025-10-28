Inspire Youth Zone Chorley builds confident first steps in digital making through Skills Bootcamps

3D printed items

Inspire Youth Zone in Chorley has boosted its hands-on tech offer after staff completed 3D 360’s DfE-funded Advanced Manufacturing Skills Bootcamps, helping young people take confident first steps in CAD, 3D printing, VR and beginner robotics.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town centre charity welcomes between 80 and 120 young people each evening, with dedicated clubs starting around 4:30 pm. Its MakerZone adds 3D printing, laser cutting, electronics and robotics to the usual mix of sport and creative arts.

MakerZone Coordinator Kirsty Lane joined the Skills Bootcamps to build practical confidence she can pass on to members. She described the delivery as clear and actionable, with a blend of workshops, one-to-one support and peer learning that translated quickly back on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Very easily, very bite-sized chunks... nothing was too far that I couldn’t follow,” she said.

3D printers

Kirsty’s priority is to lower barriers for beginners and keep activities tactile and collaborative.

“Our job is to introduce them and give them the experiences and the pathways to create something for themselves and to spark that interest,” she said.

Early results include:

Creative CAD sessions using tools like Blender with pen and tablet input, which helps young people who prefer hands-on art

Clear starter routes in 3D printing and CAD so staff can take beginners from A to B, then signpost deeper learning where needed

Session design that suits busy evening timetables, with colleagues enrolling on the same training to widen delivery capacity

A practical wishlist of youth-friendly kit to sustain and scale activities

Next, exploring simple robotics and electronics that make cause and effect obvious, for example, pen-following robots

VR as a shared experience by casting the headset view to an interactive whiteboard so whole groups can join in

The DfE-funded Skills Bootcamps are designed to help employers and organisations like Inspire Youth Zone strengthen local skills and future-proof their teams. For the MakerZone, that means bringing emerging technologies to life in ways that young people can see, touch and experiment with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workforce development is central to the plan, with additional staff now training so more sessions can run and more young people can be supported.

Next steps will build on 3D printing, expand stylus-first CAD, and test accessible robots. The team is also exploring sustainable making, casting VR to shared screens across more rooms, and links with other centres in the OnSide network. Outreach options are on the table, too, including a visit from the 3D 360 STEM truck.

Inspire Youth Zone says the approach keeps digital making physical, visual and social, fitting evening sessions and supporting inclusive learning for ages seven to eighteen, and up to twenty-five for those with additional needs.

Looking to build practical 3D printing skills that deliver real impact and fast?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3D 360’s 3D Printing & Industry 4.0 Skills Bootcamps offer hands-on, industry-focused training that equips youth groups, educators and businesses with the tools to solve problems, increase productivity, improve efficiency and drive innovation.

Suitable for all abilities, they cover 3D Printing, 3D CAD, robotics, automation, AI, Big Data and much more. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to upskill your team, these programmes provide a solid foundation in advanced manufacturing: https://3d360printer.co.uk/