Homebuilder with site in Burnley appoints new Managing Director

Leading, awarding-winning homebuilder, Northstone which has its Keld development in Barrowford, has appointed Craig Nutter as its Managing Director.

One of the original directors, Craig has been part of the business since it was formed in 2019, joining as commercial director. Craig was pivotal in the setup of the business and in establishing supply and subcontractor chains, specification and product identification, development viabilities, cost forecasting/control, and putting processes and procedures in place for a new business entering a fiercely competitive sector. It was his opportunity to be part of a new housebuilder with a collective desire to do things differently. Starting from a blank piece of paper that enabled an unrestricted approach to the housebuilding sector, delivering a renewed offering to home buyers.

In 2021, he took on the broader role of operations director and has been part of a team that has led the award-winning business to thrive in just five years.

As managing director, Craig plans to guide and maintain Northstone’s success to date through continued sustainable growth, and delivery with ambitions to more than triple output over the coming five years.

Commenting on his appointment, Craig said: “I am delighted to be entrusted with this position. Having been part of Northstone since day dot and seeing the journey of the company, the quality of the homes and sustainable communities we build and the experience we are able to provide to our customers, makes me incredibly proud.

“I am really excited about the future. We are the ‘new new build’ and we continuously strive to push the boundaries of the homebuilding sector to be as sustainable and energy efficient with our homes as possible, with zero compromising on quality and style.

“It fills me with pride to be leading such a unified group of professionals at the top of their game and can’t wait to support each and every one of them in navigating our ambitious growth plans and look forward to seeing more and more Northstone developments created across the North West and beyond in the coming months and years.”