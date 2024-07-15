Homebuilder in Burnley to provide fun for all the family

By Michela Vismara
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:25 BST
Miller Homes is thrilled to announce a free ‘School’s Out For Summer’ family funday event at its Cliviger based development, The Calders, on Saturday 20th July from 11am to 2pm which will include a variety of fun activities for all ages.

Families and community members alike are invited to join Miller for an exciting day filled with fun activities at the Calders, located at Red Lees Rd, Burnley BB10 4RD. The event will also provide opportunity for potential homebuyers to discover the warm community that surrounds the development.

Highlights of the event include a special appearance from three friendly alpacas from adventurous Alpacas, where guests can look forward to interacting with, feeding, and delighting in the company of these charming animals throughout the day.

Local artists will also be on hand providing face painting and balloon art, offering children and adults alike the opportunity to enjoy imaginative designs and intricate balloon sculptures.

School's Out For Summer

Additionally, children can participate in a colouring competition within the development show home, for a chance to win vouchers to Frankie & Lola’s, a popular local soft play area.

Clare Noakes Sales Director at The Calders expressed her excitement for the event commenting, “We're thrilled to host this event at the Calders and can't wait to welcome families from around the area for a fantastic day. It's going to be a day filled with fun activities and the chance to meet some adorable Alpacas. We encourage everyone to come and enjoy the day with us, and while you're here, take the opportunity to explore and view the development”

The event is open to the public, with complimentary admission for all. It’s an ideal occasion for families to kick off the summer break. Guests are also encouraged to explore The Calders development, which showcases thoughtfully designed homes tailored for modern family living.

Related topics:BurnleyMiller Homes

