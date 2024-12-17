Holly Grove Christmas Markets Raises Over £1900 in Festive Fun

The Holly Grove Christmas Markets proved to be a resounding success this year, with the event raising over £1900 for The Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund, supporting the pupils of Holly Grove School.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building was filled with a joyous holiday atmosphere, as festive stalls, delicious food and drink, and an array of entertainment made it a day to remember for all who attended.

From Santa’s Grotto, where children could meet the jolly man himself, to the festive music playing in the background, every corner of the venue was alive with the spirit of Christmas. In addition to the traditional market offerings, attendees were treated to tombolas, games, and an exciting visit from Lancashire Police aswell as special guest, Olaf from Frozen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most memorable moments of the day came when Olaf found himself in a bit of trouble with the law. The crowd erupted with laughter as the lovable snowman was “arrested” and escorted to the back of a police car by officers from Lancashire Police. The children were in stitches at the sight, with many gathering around for photos with Olaf and the officers.

Families enjoying the markets

The mayor of Burnley, Shah Hussain, also popped in to support our cause and joined in the festive fun.

The event was made possible thanks to the tireless efforts of volunteers who gave up their time to help set up and run the market stalls, as well as those who helped with the games and activities. A huge thank you goes to everyone who volunteered and made this event such a festive success.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with how everything went,” said Katie Wood, one of the event organisers. “The support from the community has been overwhelming, and we couldn’t have done it without the volunteers. We’re so pleased to have raised over £1900, and we’re looking forward to next year’s market already!”