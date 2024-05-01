History of Padiham celebrated in community event
In addition to these three exhibitions, available to anyone who 'dropped in', there was one specifically for children and groups from local primary schools learned how in the 19th century a very poor community, mainly cotton weavers, joined in non-dogmatic worship and worked together to provide education in both basic academic, as well as practical, skills - and also provided much of the manual labour building the chapel!
At a celebratory Anniversary Service, held on the afternoon of Saturday 27th April, local council dignitaries joined a large gathering of Unitarians and friends from Lancashire and further afield; this was followed by a hearty 'Lancashire Tea' - pies and puddings!
Visitors are very welcome to our services at the chapel on Sundays at 10.30am.
Unitarian Chapel, Chursh Street, Padiham. B12 8JH