Higham Village Hall, the Grade II listed community hub best known as the home of the annual Higham Scarecrow Festival, is set for a major extension and refurbishment.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, funded by FCC Communities Foundation through the Landfill Communities Fund, aims to make the hall more accessible, practical, and future-ready.

Plans include a new disabled entrance and toilet to ensure full accessibility, extra storage space for community groups, and a new modern kitchen to better support events, celebrations, and the ever-popular Scarecrow Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Higham Village Hall, Higham Hall Rd, Higham, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Graham Fitton, treasurer of the Higham Village Hall Management Committee, said: “Higham Village Hall is at the heart of our community. These works will make a real difference, ensuring the hall continues to serve everyone – but we need the right contractor to help us deliver it. We are now inviting tenders from suitably qualified builders to take on this exciting project.”

Richard Smith, grant manager at FCC Communities Foundation, added: “We’re very pleased to support this project. It’s exactly the kind of improvement the Landfill Communities Fund was set up to achieve – making sure vital community spaces are improved and protected for the future. FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that make a difference to local communities, and we’re really looking forward to seeing this one take shape soon.”

Contractors interested in tendering should contact Graham Fitton or John Meredith at [email protected] or [email protected] to request the full tender pack and arrange a site visit. Tender returns must be submitted by November 4.

Work is expected to begin in early 2026, with completion scheduled for April 2026; in time for the Higham May Fair.