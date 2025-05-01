Help World Record Holder Georgina To Represent Team England At HYROX Events In The USA!
The events include 8 x 1km runs, and although Georgina was a seasoned weightlifter, she had never run a mile until she took up HYROX in August 2022. Since then, she has been on a remarkable fitness journey, taking up trail running, finishing in the top three women in each race, and also using this experience to compete in HYROX at the very top levels.
Recently, Georgina was selected to compete at Nike’s headquarters in London for a highly competitive sponsorship opportunity. Out of 25 elite female athletes invited and competing against each other —including the current Under 24 HYROX champion and two former Olympians — only 12 were selected, including members of Team England for HYROX, and Georgina was proud to be among the athletes selected. The sponsorship included initial kit support and an all-expenses-paid racing experience in Berlin, Germany in May 2025, with flights and accommodation fully covered.
Georgina explained, “My first HYROX race was a big moment. I competed against a well-known athlete in the HYROX world — someone I really admired, Sam Bilbie. After the race, I approached her and said, ‘One day, I want to partner with you’, knowing I wasn’t quite there yet. At HYROX London, towards the end of last year, I beat her.
“Ahead of the Manchester race in January 2025, she reached out and asked me to partner with her in the doubles and mixed relay. That team included a former British No. 1 — and together, we went on to set two HYROX world records, which was absolutely incredible.
“In June, I’ll be heading to the US to represent Team England, competing in two international HYROX events against athletes from around the globe. I’d be very grateful for any sponsors who would like to help me continue my dreams in HYROX!”
Georgina trains at Sandylands in Skipton and uses the Pendle Activo trust gyms for her fitness. You can help her on her way to the US on 9th June by visiting her JustGiving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/georgina-wood-284?utm_term=2GXvgJZ64&utm_medium=FA&utm_source=CL
You can also follow her training on Instagram, @gwood_fitness_nutrition