Healthier heroes to extend veterans programme with Clayton Boxing Club

Clayton Boxing Club held a month's trial and organised a Fight Fit program in conjunction with veterans from Healthier Heroes who attend Accrington Stanley Community Trust.

The initiative was a huge success, with the veterans undergoing rigorous training in technique and cardio work, testing them mentally and physically - giving them a taste of the challenges they faced while serving.

Following this success, Clayton Boxing Club underwent a round of fundraising via Amazing Accrington, to fund the £12,072 required to run the programme for 50 weeks starting in January. They are pleased to announce that they have reached their target, and can continue to offer this excellent programme - which is open to all veterans, regardless of any mental or physical disabilities.

The funding came from various sources, including £1,750 from the Duchy of Lancaster, £5,000 from the Lancashire Integrated Care Board, and £4,973.60 from the Lancashire Culture & Sport Fund alongside other generous community donations.

FUNDING TARGET ACHIEVED TO EXTEND VETERANS PROGRAMME

Head coach and volunteer John Brindle said about the project, "We're committed to continuing our support for the Armed Forces Community by providing the first veteran boxing group in the area, and this project will involve collaborating with the local veteran lead at the Accrington Stanley Community Trust, and Healthier Heroes.

"The two-hour weekly service will be exclusively for veterans, providing them with a place to enjoy boxing and social interaction. Although it will not be open to our other members, the veterans will be made to feel like part of the boxing family. By participating in the boxing sessions, veterans will be able to bond with members of the veteran community and build new connections and relationships with local people who they can use as a support group.

"The response to the pilot we ran was brilliant, really helped the people involved so I'm delighted we've got funding over the line to provide this group all year. Thanks to every person who donated, it will make a difference to veteran's lives!

"A big shout out also to Amazing Accrington who facilitated and wrote the bids to get this fantastic amount of financial support, we have really stepped up over the last 18 months."

Olivia O'Connell from the Lancashire Culture & Sport Fund commented, "Our fund is set up to improve access to culture and sport, and this project from Clayton Boxing Club is a perfect example of that. We couldn't be happier to such an important project in Clayton le Moors."

Tony Grimshaw, on behalf of the Duchy of Lancaster Benevolent Fund, added, "This is a really worthy cause and will do great things helping our veterans to settle back into the community. We wish them all the best and were happy to contribute."

You can read more about Clayton Boxing Club and the great work they do for the community on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/claytonboxingclub