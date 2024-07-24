Hargher Clough Park welcomes exciting new inclusive play equipment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We are thrilled to announce the installation of new inclusive play items at Hargher Clough Park, enhancing the play area and promoting accessibility for all children.

The new equipment was funded through a combination of the Heritage Fund’s Round Our Way grant secured by the West End Community Centre and Play Area Improvement Programme funds from Burnley Council, these additions promise fun and engagement for all children.

The new additions include an inclusive see-saw with an option for safety harnesses. The see-saw is designed for wheelchair users and can accommodate up to three people. Safety harnesses are available at both the West End Community Centre and the Green Spaces office on Rossendale Road between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm on weekdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is also a wheelchair-friendly trampoline where all children can enjoy the thrill of jumping. There is also an outdoor xylophone that children can create harmonious tunes with while exploring their musical talents.

The new Xylophone

Two eye-catching bright pink tubular steel bars have also been installed. These versatile structures serve as seating, resting spots, and hangout areas.

Councillor Jack Launer - Executive Member for Health, Housing and Culture said:

“It's wonderful to see the new inclusive play equipment at Hargher Clough Park. All the items were chosen by pupils from Cherry Fold Primary School and Coal Clough Academy so I’m sure that it will be very well used by children in the community to play and hang-out with their friends”