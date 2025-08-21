Haram is dissecting the possibilities of a future in science after passing her GCSE Resists.

Haram Fatima, 18, who lives in Nelson, passes her GCSE resists in English and maths whilst also completing an A Level foundation course at Nelson and Colne college with ease, as she received high grade 4s.

She said: “I don’t even think I can describe the feeling of excitement and nervousness that you feel opening that envelope. I’m very happy with my result.”

Recent national coverage has highlighted a “disadvantage gap” in GCSE resits, but with a 99 per cent pass rate at NCC results here show what is possible when high-quality teaching, tailored support and determination come together.

Haram now has a variety of options for her next steps. She will either study science A Levels or a Level 3 BTEC in applied science, but one thing she can say for definite, is that it will be at NCC.

She said: “My experience here has been really great; I’ve made so many friends and it’s a great learning environment and I look forward to coming back in September.”