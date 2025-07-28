HAPPA Will Catch Abandoned Horses When They Foal

With HAPPA’s (Horses and Ponies Protection Association) intervention, two mares and their foals now have their second chances and a lifetime of love and happiness.

Rewind to winter 2024, both mares, when they needed love and care the most, were found by the RSPCA, heavily pregnant, riddled with lice and extremely fearful of human contact. The mares, named Jasmine and Ariel, although separate abandonment cases, have very similar stories, a reminder of how horse abandonment is a growing concern and is on the rise across the UK.

Ariel, a 15-year-old grey Welsh Mountain pony, was taken to safety after being abandoned. Severely anxious, suffering from lice and with an eye infection, she required sedation just to have her hooves trimmed. In April, Ariel gave birth to a confident and curious skewbald filly foal named Moana, who has quickly become the bravest of the group.

Jasmine, at just 6-years-old, a grey Welsh Mountain mare, was also found heavily pregnant and in a poor condition. She too needed sedation for basic care due to her feral nature. Jasmine gave birth to a grey filly named Belle, who is more timid than her companion Moana, but with gentle encouragement is beginning to trust the team.

Jasmine and Moana

By June this year all four ponies were taken in by HAPPA to continue their rehabilitation. A new start for these majestic mares and their foals, aptly named after Disney characters to reflect their beauty and charisma.

Amanda Berry, HAPPA’s Head of Equine Operations, says, “As soon as Jasmine, Belle, Ariel and Moana stepped onto Shores Hey Farm, the Equine Care Team embraced them with open arms. It is heart warming to see horses that have not previously experienced love begin to trust the team at HAPPA. Now enjoying time in the paddocks, the foursome are even coming to call after a day playing out in the paddocks.

Jasmine, Ariel, and their foals now have the chance to live the rest of their lives free from fear. Our team is taking everything at their pace to ensure they are happy, healthy and prepared for their futures.”

Belle and Moana, now three months old, will be weaned at six months and prepared for the HAPPA Foster Scheme. The team will continue focusing on early education and positive experiences through leading and handling. Meanwhile, the mares will receive high-protein diets to support lactation and, when ready, will begin essential groundwork to prepare them for future rehoming as companion ponies.

Moana and Belle

Importantly, Jasmine and Ariel will never be bred from again. Their futures are now safe under HAPPA’s lifelong promise of care and protection. HAPPA will continue to be a safety net for abused, neglected and unwanted equines.

To follow the progress of Jasmine, Ariel, Belle and Moana visit www.happa.org.uk or follow HAPPA on social media.