Great Places helps Burnley centre access £180,000 funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Great Places Housing Group has helped a Burnley social enterprise gain £180,000 in National Lottery funding to help people in two of the town’s most deprived wards.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enterprising Habits, based on Abel Street, will use the money to help 150 people who are either economically inactive, unemployed or people in low paid jobs over the next three years in Daneshouse and Stoneyholme.

The area has a large immigrant community – mainly Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Syrian - so the centre helps people with language and cultural challenges as well as helping people to apply for jobs and prepare for interviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Places has supported the organisation financially in the past and has now helped them to access funding from the National Lottery.

Enterprising Habits Programme Director Ibrar Syed

Programme Director Ibrar Syed said: “We are very grateful to Great Places for all the help and support they have given us over the years because we are working incredibly hard to ensure people get the help they need whilst grappling with life crises. The service users have reported how the service has impacted their life and is so beneficial.

“This additional funding will help us to help local people gain training and qualifications including coaching and mentoring which will help them gain employment.

“The funding will have a profound effect on the community and for that we are very grateful. We are particularly indebted to two of the staff members who have been instrumental

''My purpose in life is to help people build the best life possible and unlock their true potential''