Great Places helps Burnley centre access £180,000 funding
Enterprising Habits, based on Abel Street, will use the money to help 150 people who are either economically inactive, unemployed or people in low paid jobs over the next three years in Daneshouse and Stoneyholme.
The area has a large immigrant community – mainly Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Syrian - so the centre helps people with language and cultural challenges as well as helping people to apply for jobs and prepare for interviews.
Great Places has supported the organisation financially in the past and has now helped them to access funding from the National Lottery.
Programme Director Ibrar Syed said: “We are very grateful to Great Places for all the help and support they have given us over the years because we are working incredibly hard to ensure people get the help they need whilst grappling with life crises. The service users have reported how the service has impacted their life and is so beneficial.
“This additional funding will help us to help local people gain training and qualifications including coaching and mentoring which will help them gain employment.
