Great Places donates to Burnley FC foodbank

By Jason Kayley
Contributor
Published 5th Sep 2024
Great Places has donated £2,000 to the Burnley FC in the Community Foodbank to help meet its ever-increasing demands.

The foodbank is part of the Burnley Together Down Town facility based in Market Square, which helps hundreds of people across Burnley and Padiham each week.

Also in the facility, is the Down Town café and kitchen which helps to show children how to cook nutritious meals on a budget; a school uniform shop and a subsidised food market.

This support is in the face of a 98% drop in funding and the rise in demand, due in part to the cost-of-living crisis.

Nathan Norris and Matthew Hartley in Burnley foodbankNathan Norris and Matthew Hartley in Burnley foodbank
Nathan Norris, foodbank manager, said: “We are very grateful to Great Places for their generous donation, which will enable us to support some of the most vulnerable people in the borough.

“We are assisting an increasing number of individuals, many of whom have very little, to combat the current economic climate with nutritious food, but it's becoming increasingly challenging.

“We aid those who have nothing, and we have also partnered with the RSPCA to provide pet food, as some of the people we assist have pets. We are immensely thankful to Great Places for their support, as it will benefit those who need it the most.”

