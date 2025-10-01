Got a coat to donate?

Rotary, is once again, collecting preloved coats for Wrap Up East Lancashire.

Throughout East Lancashire collection boxes are appearing as drop off points for unwanted womens, mens and childrens coats for the Wrap Up East Lancashire campaign.

Last year you donated 2,155 coats, which were distributed to 12 charities, thank you.

This year we would like to collect even more, as the cold winter weather approaches. Look out for your local drop off points. In Clitheroe drop off points are located at Booths, Tesco and Sainsburys supermarkets from October 4th - 25th. and on Clitheroe Market, for one day only October 18th., where you can also donate unwanted tools, sewing machines, spectacles, mobile phones and chargers and foreign currency.

Thank you for your continued support of Rotary in your community.