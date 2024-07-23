Going green in Lancashire with shared ownership homes at Keld

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proportion of house hunters in search of green technology at home is climbing, with prospective buyers looking to maximise efficiency and minimise energy costs.

A recent report from OVO Energy shows that 66% of those planning to purchase a property in the next two years are specifically looking for a home installed with eco conscious technology, with 49% of respondents motivated to save money on energy bills.*

Bringing sustainable and affordable homes to market is Keld, a new housing development delivered by Northstone with Shared Ownership homes available exclusively through Home Reach, located in the picturesque village of Barrowford, Lancashire. The development offers a selection of two-to-four-bedroom houses available through market sale and Shared Ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently shortlisted for Best Family Home at the First Time Buyer Readers’ Awards 2024, Shared Ownership at Keld offers an affordable option for house hunters in search of their sustainable home. Meaning ‘spring’ to reflect its ‘green’ attributes, every property is eco-friendly with the intention of helping families keep their energy bills down and lower their carbon footprint.

A street scene of new homes at the Keld development in Barrowford, Lancashire

Melissa Toomey, Director of Sales for Home Reach, comments: “We have witnessed a real shift in house hunters’ priorities, with an increasing number of buyers looking for a sustainable home to live in. A crucial factor to consider when looking to reduce energy costs and impact on the environment, the Home Reach team are excited to be providing a selection of eco-friendly Shared Ownership homes at Keld in Lancashire. Featuring a range of ‘green’ credentials, we’re proud to be delivering homes that provide an affordable route to homeownership for budding buyers.”

A contemporary collection of 239 homes, the houses at Keld feature triple glazed, full length insulated windows throughout, maximising thermal efficiency whilst minimising outside noise – key factors for buyers to consider when purchasing a home. Proven popular with those looking to streamline their daily lifestyle and saving potential, the properties have also been installed with an innovative heating system, Wondrwall, which specifically adapts heating and lighting needs to help residents save on energy bills. From automatically switching off lights when homeowners leave, to a Sonos music system and home controlled voice automation, the houses have been thoughtfully designed to accommodate busy family life.

As standard, all homes feature a SHOWERSAVE waste water heat recovery system, which sees mains water heated via wasted water from showers and washing, in turn reducing energy costs and CO2 emissions. Completing the range of smart technology, residents can enjoy ‘Grain’ hyper fast broadband from their move in date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as reducing energy bills, the three-bedroom Shared Ownership houses have been created with flexibility in mind. Homes are finished to a high specification throughout, featuring a contemporary open-plan kitchens and dining areas as well as spacious living rooms and private landscaped gardens. Upstairs, the stylish bedrooms offer plenty of space for residents, with a fitted wardrobe completing the space in the main bedroom. Designed for convenience, the properties feature built-in storage, in addition to a private parking space and cycle store to the garden.

A street scene of new homes at the Keld development in Barrowford, Lancashire

Set around traditional family-friendly street scenes, residents can easily access Lancashire’s vast pockets of greenery and pedestrian-led paths, ideal for family days out. A 25-minute walk away is Barrowford town centre, a quintessential English village including a plethora of restaurants and coffee shops, convenience stores and a village green. Located nearby the homes at Keld, The Bridge Inn offers an impressive fine wine and Real Ale menu, alongside an extensive choice of freshly prepared food to order. For those looking to travel to the wider area, residents can arrive at Clitheroe or Skipton in a 30-minute drivetime, while Manchester can be reached in an hour by car.

A handful of schools are all less than a 5-minute drive from Keld, including Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ Barrowford St Thomas CofE Primary School. ‘Good’ schools include Barrowford Primary School and Pendle Vale College, offering a quality education close to home. Barrowford Pre School-Nursery is also moments away, giving parents access to plenty of choice for a variety of age groups in the area.

Prices for a 50% share of a three-bedroom house at Keld – Nine74 start from £139,000 (FMV: £278,000) and prices for a 50% share of a three-bedroom house at Keld – Ten 50 start from £159,000 (FMV: £318,000).