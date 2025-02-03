Gisburn W.I. Donates to Bosom Friends

Gisburn Women’s Institute chose Bosom Friends, the local Barnoldswick Cancer Charity, to donate the proceeds from their Annual Christmas Fair.

Bosom Friends was selected because it’s a charity run by volunteers so every penny donated goes to its mission; to make life’s toughest moments a little bit easier. Many of the WI members have had friends and neighbours that have benefitted directly from this charity.

Whether is bereavement counselling, coffee mornings, befriending, practical help, hospital visits or making wishes come true, Bosom Friend’s is at the heart of Barnoldswicks supportive community.

Sally Lambert and Kirsty Gallacher, volunteers at Bosoms Friends were pleased to receive the cheque from Gisburn WI’s President, Roberta Parsons and WI member Sandra Smith.