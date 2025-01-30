Get on yer bike in 2025 with new Lake District hotel package

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cyclists from Lancashire are being encouraged to bed down with their bike as part of a new package being launched for cyclists - new or experienced - at a Lake District hotel once owned by Beatrix Potter.

To kick off 2025 with a healthy bang, Lindeth Howe has launched a new ‘Bed for your Bike’ offer, which sees the hotel open its doors to cyclists - and their cycles. And being located on the doorstep of Lake Windermere and the Lake District National Park, it is the perfect place to get in those miles.

As part of the package the hotel is sharing Strava-friendly cycle routes that start and finish at its doors, plus anyone staying will receive a healthy breakfast menu tailored for optimum performance in the saddle.

Routes on the hotel doorstep include:

The Struggle: Just under 80km of riding, the struggle is appropriately named.

The Wrynose Climb: A 75km ride, including a tough climb rewarded with stunning views.

The Old Fred Whitton: Over 180km and an elevation of 3,688m, this is arguably the toughest sportive route in cycling.

The Coniston Loop: A 50km ride for those looking for a more relaxed cycle.

The package, which was inspired by the positive impact that cycling amongst the beauty of the Lakes can offer, includes:

Breakfast: Power up with a meal including many slow-release energy options, which will keep cyclists going through even the toughest climbs.

Your bike’s own room: Forget stressing about security - your beloved bike stays safe and sound right in your room. It’s up to you whether it gets a spot in the bed!

Strava-friendly routes: Developed by local cyclists, these routes offer the best sites, as well as including options for varying levels of expertise.

Tony Holden, general manager of Lindeth Howe, said: “January is a great time to take on a new challenge, or even a new hobby. Cycling isn’t just a workout; it’s a full-on mind and body boost. Taking in the Lake District’s glorious scenery on two wheels is proven to reduce stress, improve mental clarity, and leave you grinning from ear to ear. That’s our inspiration for the new Bed for your Bike package.

“So, whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or just getting into the saddle, this package gives you everything you need for a wheely great adventure. It’s the perfect way to start a new hobby that’s good for the soul and the quads.”

Prices for the Bed for Your Bike package start at £79 per person per night based on two adults sharing a double room. All prices include breakfast and a cream tea on arrival.

For more details visit Lindeth Howe’s website lindeth-howe.co.uk or call 01539 445759.