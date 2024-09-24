Generosity on display as villagers come together at All Saints Church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents came together at All Saints Church to help raise money.

was filled with guests and church members who came to listen to some beautiful baroque music . The two sisters performed on unusual ancient instruments; their friend accompanied their music with his superb playing on the harpsichord filling the building with delightful sound.

Thank you to all the villagers who supported the raffle, your generosity enabled the church to raise £300 for the church roof fund. Many thanks For the homemade cakes. The group of 3, Amanda, Claire& David thanked the church for hosting them and enjoyed themselves so much they would like to come again .