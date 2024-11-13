Gemma Atkinson launches Bleakholt's Shoebox Appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hits Radio star Gemma Atkinson launched Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary’s Shoebox Appeal to make sure all the Edenfield sanctuary’s animals have a present on Christmas Day.

Bleakholt is home to more than 200 animals including donkeys, horses, goats, sheep and pigs who live their lives on the 55-acre site as well as dogs, cats and small animals who are available for rehoming.

Every year, Bleakholt asks if people can make up shoeboxes for either dogs, cats, farm animals or stable animals, which is full of their favourite foods so they can be spoilt on Christmas Day.

These can be dropped off at the sanctuary.

Shoeboxes for dogs include: collars, fleece blankets, food pouches, squeaky toys and Kongs.

Shoeboxes for cats include: scratching posts, kitten toys, Whiskas in jelly, cat nip, dome beds.

Shoeboxes for stables include: grooming brushes, treat balls, salt/mineral licks and mint polos (not extra strong)

Shoeboxes for farm include: small animal water bottles, crackers, Weetabix, small pet bowls, rabbit food.

President Gemma Atkinson said: “I love the Shoebox Appeal. It means every year our animals get spoilt at Christmas and it’s such a simple thing to do. We usually video our animals receiving them on Christmas Day so you can see how much it means to them!

“The Stables and Farm animals don’t tend to get as many shoeboxes so people can also donate £5 so we can buy their favourite treats on Christmas Day. “

The link is https://bleakholt.enthuse.com/Christmas-Dinner.