Students at West Craven High School are celebrating after receiving GCSE results which have ensured progression to their first choice of A Levels, apprenticeships and vocational programmes at college.

For Fatima Asif, a future studying Medicine at Oxford or Cambridge University awaits after completing A Levels in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths at Nelson and Colne College. Evie McCallum will also be studying A Levels at Nelson and Colne College in Maths, Physics and Biology. She plans to progress to a Higher Apprenticeship in Engineering.

Careers in the creative industries await Noah Syers and Lucas Underwood after they complete their time at college. Noah is progressing to a BTEC in E-Sports at Burnley College and hopes to pursue a career in the film industry as a director or writer while Lucas plans to complete a Film Studies degree after his A Levels in Film Studies, Media Studies and Art and Design at Nelson and Colne College.

Rosie Hill is aiming to study Chemistry at university after completing A Levels in Chemistry, Maths and History at Nelson and Colne College while a degree in History awaits Freya Craddock after her A Levels in History, Business Studies and English Language at Skipton Girls’ Sixth Form.

GCSE result celebrations at West Craven High School

Alfie Hylands is progressing to a Vehicle Technician Apprenticeship at Craven College, Emily Taylor has secured a place at Burnley College to study A Levels and Rowan Lazenby will be working at Westons as part of an Apprenticeship at Nelson and Colne College.

West Craven High School Principal, John Bates said: “Congratulations to our Class of 2024 for all of the hard work they’ve put in over the past five years, enabling them to achieve the results needed to progress to their chosen next destinations.

“We’ve really enjoyed celebrating with them on results morning and hearing about their plans to progress to A Levels, apprenticeships and other vocational programmes. We look forward to welcoming them back to our Star Awards next term to celebrate their success and find out how their first term is going.”