Gas staff brave the shave to raise funds for Burnley homelessness charity

Five employees of North West’s gas distribution network, Cadent, braved a head and beard shave to raise funds for homelessness charity Emmaus.

Members of the team let go of their beards, while others pledged to go completely bald, at the recent fundraising event at HIWA Turkish and Kurdish Barbers in Littleborough.

Paul Clarke, Head of Safety and Assurance for Cadent in the North West, took the clippers to six months’ worth of beard growth before handing them over to Mark Syers, Head of Investment Planning Office; Kevin Thompson, Customer Operations Area Manager; Lee Liptrott, Connections Specialist and Chris Taylor, Network Specialist, for their close shaves.

Paul said: “We’ve volunteered for Emmaus in the past, so this time we wanted to do something a little different. I’ve powered through the itchy phase of growing the beard. When it went over three inches, it had to go in the name of a good cause.

Before the shave: Kev, Lee, Mark, Chris and Paul from Cadent outside HIWA barbers

“Emmaus is a fantastic charity. It is such a worthwhile cause. People put so much effort into what the charity does to change people’s lives and help them move on from homelessness.”

Cadent is one of Emmaus UK’s strategic corporate partners, providing pro bono support, donating gifts in kind, raising awareness and volunteering. All to help member Emmaus charities support people building back from homelessness across the UK.

Director of Emmaus, Stephen Buchanan, said: “We’re bowled over by the support Emmaus received from Cadent, in particular Paul and his team.

“Thanks to Paul, people supported by Emmaus have been able to tour Cadent’s local health and safety operations, which helped broaden their horizons as to the potential roles and occupations out there.

“Cadent has also supported our outreach on the streets into the early hours and Paul helped fundraise by sleeping out twice during the Turf Sleepouts at Burnley FC. We are all looking forward to seeing the results of this team challenge!”

Paul’s fundraising page for the brave the shave event is still open for donations. You can support the team here:https://www.justgiving.com/page/nwsponsoredshave-1713863961216